Tips to get your home ready to sell

The home buying and selling season is fast approaching. If you’re putting your house on the market this spring, it’s time to prep it for sale.

Here are ways to help win over buyers.

Start your spring cleaning early

Declutter every room and get rid of stuff you don’t need. From the windows to the closets to the carpets, make sure you clean your house from top to bottom to impress buyers and make your home seem even more appealing, says Lauren Makk, a home expert with Yelp.com.

Make yourself scarce

Remove as many personal items from shelves, walls and displays as possible, including family photos. “The best thing a seller can do to maximize the sale of their home is to help a perspective buyer visualize themselves living in the home,” says Priscilla Wood, an agent with Sotheby’s International Realty in San Diego.

Make repairs

Patch and paint holes or dings in the walls, fix leaking faucets, paint rooms a neutral color and replace missing or broken screens. “These are some examples of things that can make your home look rundown. Hire a handyman,” says Amanda Woolley, a spokeswoman with Porch.com.

Remember: First impressions count

Don’t forget the outside of your house. You want the exterior looking superior and your yard nicely landscaped, otherwise potential buyers will drive on by.

Get a home inspection

Do a home inspection first before listing the property, says Brett Ringelheim, a real estate salesman in Manhattan. This will give you a heads-up on what needs to be improved — and that report could be a major factor in determining how to list your property.