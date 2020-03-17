Cold weather has driven retired professional wrestler Mick Foley to sell his waterfront Smithtown house and move South, perhaps to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

The unusually named town is home to Foley’s longtime wrestling persona Cactus Jack, and while the Foley family may not be heading there, they are leaving their longtime home, now on the market for $1,250,000.

“My wife has difficulties with New York winters” the WWE Hall-of-Famer told Newsday, recalling fondly the 10 years he, his wife and children lived in the five-bedroom, 3 ½- bathroom house on Riverview Terrace overlooking Nissequogue River.

“When I moved back to Long Island 20 years ago, we bought a house that needed a lot of work done and we could have started anywhere. I decided to start on a man cave that turned into a year-end Christmas room,” he said with a laugh.

When they moved to the waterfront Smithtown house “that was the first room I paid attention to as well … to celebrate Christmas year-round,” the four-time world champion said.

Foley, a New York Times bestselling author of a memoir series, is also author of several children’s books, and has dressed as Santa Claus for several years, working with the organization Christmas Magic that serves families living in shelters or transitional housing.

“I literally become that mythical legendary character … at least I try to,” he said, growing his beard eight months of the year.

His Christmas room includes holiday décor and gifts he was given over the years, including portraits of him in the red suit.

“Everything’s still there,” he said. “A lot of things that are important to me.”

Taxes on the one-acre property adjacent to a wetlands bird sanctuary are $25,078.

Before he was giving the mandible claw to pro-wrestling opponents as Mankind, Foley grew up in East Setauket, wrestling and playing lacrosse at Ward Melville High School, leaving the Island and then returning two decades ago.

Even though Foley plans to say his signature signoff, “Have a nice day” to Long Island, he won’t be a stranger.

“I had the best years of my life in the past 20 years since we’ve back on Long Island,” he said, and plans to visit as Santa in December.

Recalling living in the 4,247-square-foot house with walls of windows overlooking Nissequogue River, Foley said, “We fell in love with the view … we loved the privacy. We loved the unique nature of the house. It was unlike anything we’ve seen before.”