$18.9M Quiogue home comes with 'art barn'

There is a 50-foot in-ground pool with pavilion,

There is a 50-foot in-ground pool with pavilion, a three-stall horse barn with paddocks and a tennis court on this Quiogue property. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
The Quiogue estate of the late venture capitalist and art collector Jerome Stern, a former farm that features a climate-controlled “art barn,” is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years. The 16-acre property on Quantuck Bay is listed for $18.9 million.

The property includes a 10-bedroom Arts and Crafts-style home built in 1902 and two three-bedroom guest houses. There is also a 50-foot in-ground pool with pavilion, a three-stall horse barn with paddocks and a tennis court.

The 7-500-square-foot, 2 1/2-story galvanized steel art barn had housed the Stern family's private art collection. Jerome Stern died in March 2017. 

The property is listed with the father-and-son team of Tim and Thomas Davis of The Corcoran Group. 

