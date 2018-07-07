The Quiogue estate of the late venture capitalist and art collector Jerome Stern, a former farm that features a climate-controlled “art barn,” is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years. The 16-acre property on Quantuck Bay is listed for $18.9 million.

The property includes a 10-bedroom Arts and Crafts-style home built in 1902 and two three-bedroom guest houses. There is also a 50-foot in-ground pool with pavilion, a three-stall horse barn with paddocks and a tennis court.

The 7-500-square-foot, 2 1/2-story galvanized steel art barn had housed the Stern family's private art collection. Jerome Stern died in March 2017.

The property is listed with the father-and-son team of Tim and Thomas Davis of The Corcoran Group.