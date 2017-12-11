A circa-1928 Quogue beach house built by pharmaceuticals pioneer George Merck includes the seashell collection he started, its listing agent says. The 1.6-acre parcel with 175 feet of sandy oceanfront is listed for $9.99 million — seashells and all.

“Every owner has inherited it and kept it. It’s wonderful to see the shells and artifacts of the sea that have been collected on that beach since 1928,” listing agent Aimee Martin of Saunders & Associates says of the four-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bath home Merck called Sundune.

Original touches in the 3,000-square-foot home include a Dutch front door and exposed wood beams on the walls and ceilings of the living and dining rooms.

Recent updates include new bathrooms and a country kitchen with wide plank floors, an island and window-lined seating area. The home also has a screened porch. A renovated master bedroom suite has two large walk-in closets and a sitting room currently in use as an office. All four bedrooms are en suite.

A dune top open-air pavilion has electricity.