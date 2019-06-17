An oceanfront home in Quogue has come on the market after being in the same family for decades. The asking price is $4.795 million.

The five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home was built in 1935 and survived the hurricane of 1938. It sits on nearly an acre with 100 feet of beach.

The home, which was expanded in the 1980s, features a great room with beamed cathedral ceilings and a fireplace.

"It's got a lot of old Quogue charm," says Lauren Battista of Brown Harris Stevens, who is co-listing the property with Constance Walsh and Tara Fitzpatrick of Saunders & Associates.