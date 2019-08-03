A Quogue home that has only had three owners since 1842 has come on the market. Called the Jessup-Pierson House, it’s listed for $2.875 million.

The original part of the house, now the back, was built in 1842 by Egbert Jessup, a descendant of Thomas Jessup, a soldier in the Revolutionary War, says listing agent Georgia Hatch of Brown Harris Stevens. It was later enlarged and turned into a boardinghouse by Silas Jessup and a Mrs. Pierson, with the addition of two more houses in the front, combining all three houses into one, she says. Pierson ran the boardinghouse until the early 20th century, she says.

Today, the house has 10 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms, and many of the bedrooms still have the original numbers on them from the boardinghouse days.

There are original details, such as a walnut banister and newel post, and pine wide-plank pine floors that have “mellowed over the years into an amber color, and now so hardened with age that they are impervious to nails,” Hatch says.

The current owners did an extensive renovation finished in 2002. It features formal living and dining rooms, a billiards room and on open kitchen.