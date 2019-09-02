TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$8.99M Quogue home comes with boat

This Quogue home features a tennis court, a

This Quogue home features a tennis court, a heated pool, seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, two kitchens, a gym and three fireplaces.  Photo Credit: Lifestyle Production Group / Camilo Lopez

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com
Print

A $8.99 million Quogue mansion has come on the market with an unusual selling point — the Little Ann, a 24-foot light blue Sea Pro boat with a partial roof for shade over the pilot’s seat.

The home's owners bought the boat in 2009. They will have no use for it at their new home and decided to let the next owner enjoy it, says listing agent Heather Sherwood-Mockridge of Town & Country Real Estate.

The boat is docked at the end of a 180-foot gray dock with room for a second boat, the listing shows.

The property also features a tennis court, a heated pool, seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, two kitchens, a gym, and three fireplaces.

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Ascencion Gonzalez, left, and Dagoberto Velazquez, right, grill LIers soak up last unofficial day of summer
Suffolk police at the scene where a man Drunken driver hits, kills pedestrian, cops say
From Isabella to Michael, Thor to Khaleesi, here See what LI parents are naming their kids
Scene of a crash on the northbound Wantagh Police: 4 dead in Sunday-Monday crashes
The Malibu Beach Club is owned by the 'Scandal' prompts financial disclosure law proposal
Suffolk police Officer Robert Burgos holds Edith Punin's Suffolk police officer helps deliver baby girl
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search