A $8.99 million Quogue mansion has come on the market with an unusual selling point — the Little Ann, a 24-foot light blue Sea Pro boat with a partial roof for shade over the pilot’s seat.

The home's owners bought the boat in 2009. They will have no use for it at their new home and decided to let the next owner enjoy it, says listing agent Heather Sherwood-Mockridge of Town & Country Real Estate.

The boat is docked at the end of a 180-foot gray dock with room for a second boat, the listing shows.

The property also features a tennis court, a heated pool, seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, two kitchens, a gym, and three fireplaces.