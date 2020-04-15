Large Quogue house on almost six acres lists for $3 million

TODAY'S PAPER
"It's a Zen project," the agent says. "The view is spectacular," Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A large modern Quogue house with lush gardens on almost six acres is on the market for $3 million.

The 4,000-square-foot Quantuck Lane house has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and overlooks Quantuck Bay.

The tranquil property features a heated pool, expansive mahogany decks, stone patio, in-ground sprinklers and a large grassy yard.

“It’s a Zen project,” listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said.

The house was built in 1987 but with the redesign, “it’s a brand new house,” he said.

An oversized living room with a fireplace and walls of windows showcase the meadow and bay.

“The view is spectacular,” Morabito said.

The sleek, modern house has a media room, two-car garage two-zone central air conditioning and oil heat.

“It’s a great place in a great area,” Morabito said. "It has the most unbelievable view of serenity.”

Taxes on the property in the Quogue Union Free School District are $15,740.

