Large Quogue house on almost six acres lists for $3 million
A large modern Quogue house with lush gardens on almost six acres is on the market for $3 million.
The 4,000-square-foot Quantuck Lane house has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom and overlooks Quantuck Bay.
The tranquil property features a heated pool, expansive mahogany decks, stone patio, in-ground sprinklers and a large grassy yard.
“It’s a Zen project,” listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said.
The house was built in 1987 but with the redesign, “it’s a brand new house,” he said.
An oversized living room with a fireplace and walls of windows showcase the meadow and bay.
“The view is spectacular,” Morabito said.
The sleek, modern house has a media room, two-car garage two-zone central air conditioning and oil heat.
“It’s a great place in a great area,” Morabito said. "It has the most unbelievable view of serenity.”
Taxes on the property in the Quogue Union Free School District are $15,740.
