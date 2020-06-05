TODAY'S PAPER
Quogue home with 100 feet of ocean footage lists for $4.795M

Only the main room, which serves as the living room, remains from the original cottage, which was built in 1935, an agent notes. Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A waterfront home with 100 feet of ocean footage in Quogue is listing for $4.795 million. The annual property taxes are $16,494.

“It was a cottage on the beach and the 1938 hurricane knocked it down,” says Constance Walsh of Saunders & Associates, who is listing the house with Tara Fitzpatrick.

Only the main room, which now serves as the living room, remains from the original cottage, which was built in 1935, Walsh says. The sellers, who’ve owned the house since 1978, made many additions to the house, including a bedroom loft.

Sitting on a 0.95-acre lot, the 2,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, 3½ baths, a living room with built-in bookcases and wood beamed ceilings and a sitting room with a wood beamed, cathedral ceiling. An oversized deck, which is accessed through the living room, has two built-in benches and overlooks the ocean.

“It’s really the best buy in Quogue, because that part of Quogue doesn’t flood,” says Walsh, adding, “It’s below the dunes now, because the dunes have gotten so high, which is a huge asset, because it protects you from that ocean. And, the way that ocean is going lately, I’d want a dune in front of me — not just a little beach grass.”

