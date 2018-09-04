The Floral Park house that Ramon Dominguez and his wife, Sharon, purchased in 2009 provided him a rather easy commute to work. Living around the block from Belmont Park is quite convenient for a Hall of Fame jockey.

“When the races were finished, it took me less than five minutes to get back to the house,” says Ramon, who in 2016 was inducted into the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame. With Ramon now retired from horse racing and the family having moved upstate, the Dominguezes have placed their house on the market for $897,000.

Just a few furlongs from Belmont, the house overlooks the famed racetrack’s training tracks.

“It was so close that even if I had to race horses and there was a break at the track, I could go home and see the kids before they went to school or go home and have breakfast,” says Dominguez, who retired in 2013 with 4,985 wins, including three Breeders’ Cup victories.

The Craftsman-style house, at 2,619 square feet, includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The Dominguezes renovated the exterior in 2011 by updating the siding, roofing and windows and adding a covered front porch and a stone chimney to match the fireplace in the living room.

“It’s a special place because we were able to bring some elements of the country in that made us feel at home,” says Sharon.

The main level features an open floor plan with a living room, formal dining room and a kitchen boasting granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a farm house sink and sliding glass doors that look out to one of Belmont’s training tracks. An extension by a previous owner added a main-level family room with a second staircase leading up to two upper-level bedrooms and a bathroom, creating something of an attached town house that is ideal for guests, Sharon says. The house also has two separate basements.

“Ramon’s family is from Venezuela, and they would frequently come stay with us for a month or two at a time,” Sharon says. “The house is large enough that we could accommodate them without feeling as if we are on top of each other.”

The upper-level master bedroom features a full bathroom, his-and-her closets and window views where “from our bedroom we could see the horses training,” Ramon says.

The 50-by-100-foot property, which includes a detached 1 1/2 car garage, is situated on a secluded dead-end street, says Brigid Marmorowski of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is representing the property with Cheryl Trimboli.

“And if you like horses,” Marmorowski says, “it’s very tranquil,”

Though no longer living in the shadows of Belmont Park, the Dominguez family has moved to another horse racing community.

“We relocated to Saratoga Springs,” Ramon says. “The track is about five minutes away.”