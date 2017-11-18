A Bridgehampton property that once belonged to “Real Housewife” LuAnn de Lesseps, also known as “The Countess,” has a newly constructed home on the market for $16.995 million, more than double the original sale price.

The 2.2-acre property and six-bedroom home sold to builder Joe Farrell in 2014 for $8 million. The new, wood-shingled house has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and five half-bathrooms. There’s also a pool, pool house and tennis court.

The home is being marketed by the Farrell Building Company and other real estate brokerage firms.