New Hicksville Colonial with low taxes on the market for $1.2 million

A new five-bedroom, four-bath Colonial on Thorman Avenue in the heart of Hicksville is on the market for $1.199 million. The annual property taxes are $7,077.

The taxes are so low because the builders kept intact one of the walls from the original 1923 home during the construction in 2020, according to the listing agent, Sandeep (Sunny) Sikka of National Real Estate Agency.

"Everything else was knocked down and rebuilt," Sikka says. "The house is brand new, except they kept one wall for tax purposes."

The brick- and vinyl-sided house features high ceilings, hardwood floors and a primary suite with a balcony, The kitchen has custom cabinetry, a glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances and heated tile floors. There is also central air conditioning and added spray foam insulation.

An ornate front gate and railing are set in front of the 0.12-acre property, which has a carport and driveway that can accommodate four cars.

‘It’s a really good location," says Sikka. "It’s right by Route 107. So there’s plenty of amenities — grocery stores, L.I.R.R., the bus, the highways."

The home is in the Hicksville School District and is not far from Cantiague Park and Ice Rink, the Meadow Brook Club and both the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway.