A Southampton property that held the popular and now-shuttered Red Bar Brasserie is on the market for $4.5 million.

The Hampton Road plot holds a 4,530-square-foot, 92-seat eatery, which includes a unit with three bedrooms and one bathroom above the restaurant, an apartment legal for staff housing.

The 0.75-acre property also has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom single family residence and comes with grandfathered onsite parking.

It’s listed with Nicole Tunick and Zachary Tunick of with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

An East End mainstay for around 20 years, Red Bar hired veteran Long Island chef Todd Jacobs in 2016 to run the kitchen so he could add his farm-to-table style and vegan fare to the restaurant’s menu. The eatery had been known for its local oysters, crisp duck leg confit, house-made foie gras terrine, herb-roasted local striped bass, cracking pork shank and roast duckling.

Real estate attorney-turned-restaurateur Kirk Basnight owns the property, first opening Red Bar in 1998. He opened sister restaurant Little Red on Jobs Lane in 2011.

Basnight previously co-owned both restaurants with fellow restaurateur David Loewenberg, parting ways in 2015 when Basnight bought Loewenberg’s share of the businesses.

Red Bar closed in fall 2018.