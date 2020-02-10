Remodeled Mastic Beach ranch lists for $274,999

A newly remodeled Mastic Beach house sits on a secluded street with unobstructed views of the waterfront and is on the market for $274,999.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on Cranberry Drive sits alongside Narrow Bay, separating Mastic Beach from Fire Island’s Smith Point, and is one of only a few remaining after several were damaged by superstorm Sandy, listing agent Bryan Karp of RE/MAX Eastern Properties said.

The house has flood insurance and has been completely renovated after being brought down to the studs, Karp said.

“It’s surrounded by wetlands,” he said. “The nice thing is that the house doesn’t need to be raised.”

The clean new white kitchen boasts a peninsula, with seating for several stools, as well as room for a sizable table.

Laminate wood floors run throughout the house and a custom-paved patio in the backyard and path leading up to the front of the house add some personality to the large, open yard.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and in the living areas, there’s a “tremendous high ceiling, which makes it feel so much bigger,” Karp said.

The house, built in 1976, uses oil heat, has an attached garage and is for sale by an investment group that bought the house and renovated it, Karp said.

Taxes on the 100-by-100-foot lot in the William Floyd School District are $6,237.