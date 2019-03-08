TODAY'S PAPER
18° Good Morning
SEARCH
18° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

You get a windmill with $3.45M Remsenberg home

This Remsenberg house is listed for $3.45 million.

This Remsenberg house is listed for $3.45 million. Photo Credit: Brown Harris Stevens/Stephen DeVita

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Remsenberg estate on the market for $3.45 million includes a windmill.

The front part of the house was originally built in 1877 and it received an addition in 2008, says listing agent is Deirdre DeVita of Brown Harris Stevens.

Now 7,767 square feet, the shingled house contains six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, two living rooms, a butler’s pantry, built-in cabinets in the dining room and den, and a screened-in porch with fireplace.

The house is set on a 1.3-acre lot, which includes a windmill, heated pool and garage with attached barn, plus an adjoining 2.12-acre lot.

 As the windmill's blades spin, they produce a sound similar to that of a tuning fork.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Bethpage Water District Superintendent Mike Boufis touches the Water District files suit against Grumman
The weather forecast for Friday. LI forecast: Chance of snow, light flurries Friday
The Muttontown Preserve is Nassau County's largest natural Little development in LI's 'very peaceful' spot
Aaron Kirk Marsh, who teaches advanced math at Study spotlights lack of teacher diversity on LI
This seven-bedroom home on 1.46 acres in Water Home buyers finding bargains in the Hamptons
Seats for mayor and two trustees are up Development at heart of race for mayor, trustees