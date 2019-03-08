A Remsenberg estate on the market for $3.45 million includes a windmill.

The front part of the house was originally built in 1877 and it received an addition in 2008, says listing agent is Deirdre DeVita of Brown Harris Stevens.

Now 7,767 square feet, the shingled house contains six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, two living rooms, a butler’s pantry, built-in cabinets in the dining room and den, and a screened-in porch with fireplace.

The house is set on a 1.3-acre lot, which includes a windmill, heated pool and garage with attached barn, plus an adjoining 2.12-acre lot.

As the windmill's blades spin, they produce a sound similar to that of a tuning fork.