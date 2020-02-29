1860 Remsenberg home that served as the Ocean House inn asks $2.425M

A circa 1860 Remsenberg home that served as the Ocean House inn for more than a century is listing for $2.425 million. Annual property taxes are $9,655.

The nine-guest-room Ocean House opened 12 years after it was built, notes Ashley Farrell of The Corcoran Group, who is listing the house with Nancy Clarke Heaney.

“It’s unclear from 1860 to 1872 what was going on,” says Farrell. “I assume it was just being lived in privately.”



Journalist Willis Tuthill, a relative of Ocean House owner John Tuthill, writing in The Brooklyn Eagle, described guests of the Ocean House as, “city vacationists who reveled in the home cooking provided for them, played croquet, sailed and patronized many bathing stations in the area such as Culver’s, Bill Robinson’s, and Roger’s Beach.”

“All the rooms are light and cheerful," boasted a 1908 ad in The Brooklyn Eagle. “House will accommodate forty-five guests. Stage will meet all guests upon arrival. Fine lawn with shade trees for hammocks. Telegraph and long distance telephone stations. Three mails to and from New York and Brooklyn, daily… House will open June 1st, 1908. Board $8-$10 per week.”

Open during the summer, the inn served the rest of the year as a dormitory for a boys school next door, where John Tuthill was a mathematics professor, and is now the Remsenberg Academy, which functions as a community center.

Back then, the Ocean House was part of a 100-acre farm that had a stable and potting shed, both of which still exist, notes Farrell, adding that parcels were gradually sold off reducing it to its current size: 3.3 acres.

The 4,498-square-foot house has five bedrooms, four baths and a great room with an extra-high ceiling and wood beamed rafters. The third floor has three additional rooms that can be used as office space or additional bedrooms, though they don’t have built-in closets.

“It’s pretty typical of a house built in this time period,” says Farrell of a third story. “But it’s unique, because the building codes today don’t allow people to build homes with true third stories.”

The home was featured in Architecture Magazine and House Magazine soon after its 1984 renovation, which opened up the house into a more flowing open space, and earned architect David H. Mitchell, an American Institute of Architects’ Distinguished Architecture Award for the renovation.

The property has a pool, pool house, outdoor shower, tennis court, horse barn and pasture.

Close to Moriches Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, area beaches and the hamlets of Eastport and Westhampton, the home is in the Remsenberg/Speonk Union Free School District.