A circa-1930 three-bedroom, two-bath Remsenburg home listed for $1.4 million is located on a 1.51-acre parcel that was once part of a larger potato farm, its owner says.

The approximately 1,840-square-foot farmhouse has an enclosed porch, living-dining room, kitchen and full bath on the first floor. The second floor, which has three bedrooms and a full bath, has been updated, says owner Linda Kerr, who has lived at the house for about 40 years.

She also operated a horseback riding school on the property, which contains three riding rings and a four-stall barn. Human creature comforts include gardens, a greenhouse and a wood deck that wraps around an aboveground 18-by-36-foot pool.

The property is listed with Eleanor Kobel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.