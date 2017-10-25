A circa-1930 three-bedroom, two-bath Remsenburg home listed for $1.4 million is located on a 1.51-acre parcel that was once part of a larger potato farm, its owner says.
The approximately 1,840-square-foot farmhouse has an enclosed porch, living-dining room, kitchen and full bath on the first floor. The second floor, which has three bedrooms and a full bath, has been updated, says owner Linda Kerr, who has lived at the house for about 40 years.
She also operated a horseback riding school on the property, which contains three riding rings and a four-stall barn. Human creature comforts include gardens, a greenhouse and a wood deck that wraps around an aboveground 18-by-36-foot pool.
The property is listed with Eleanor Kobel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.