Designer selling Remsenburg home (and former ice house) for $1.395M

The two-bedroom, 2½-bath Remsenburg house features a library

The two-bedroom, 2½-bath Remsenburg house features a library and shares its 1.35-acre lot with two one-bedroom cottages and an ice house converted to a sauna hut. Photo Credit: Brown Harris Stevens / Stephen DeVita

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Interior designer Mariette Himes Gomez has listed her Remsenburg estate for $1.395 million. 

The main home is a 1790s Colonial cottage that Gomez has spent more than 20 years renovating, expanding and expertly decorating, says listing agent Deirdre DeVita of Brown Harris Stevens.

“It’s a very sophisticated environment, very refined,” DeVita says. “You can see the layers and of care and detail that went into it.”

The two-bedroom, 2½-bath house features a library and shares its 1.35-acre lot with two one-bedroom cottages, an ice house converted to a sauna hut, a detached garage and a hedged swimming pool.

