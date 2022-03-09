Renovated Colonial in Medford asks $500,000

A renovated Colonial in Medford’s Eagle Estates development is on the market for $500,000. The four-bedroom, 1½-bathroom home has annual property taxes of $12,376.

With 1,729 square feet of living space, the house features espresso-hued hardwood floors throughout, a dining room with chair rails and box panel moldings, living room with tray ceiling, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soft-close cabinets, and a large, unfinished basement.

"They added recessed lighting all through the home," says Earnest Brown of Realty Connect USA, who is listing the home with Kevin Iglesias. "There’s crown molding throughout."

Other recent updates include new windows, roof, boiler, water heater and siding.

The 0.36-acre property is fenced in and has a large deck and an above-ground pool.

Zoned for the Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District, the home is close to Sunrise Highway (Route 112) and the Long Island Expressway, shopping along Horseblock and Middle Island roads, Eagle Estates Park and the Medford Athletic Complex.

It’s also a short drive to Longwood Pine Barrens State Forest, Cathedral Pines County Park, Spring Lake Golf Club and Suffolk County Community College.

"You’re close to all the schools and shopping centers," says Brown, adding that Medford is "hot" and getting a lot of attention from homebuyers lately.