Remodeled modern farmhouse-style Manorville house listed for $799,000

The renovation transformed the 1979 home into one

The renovation transformed the 1979 home into one with a modern farmhouse look, the listing agent says. Credit: Image Habitat/Dave Anderson

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 3,100-square-foot postmodern home on Florence Drive in Manorville is listing for $799,000.

Built in 1979 as a Tudor-style home, the house was completely renovated inside and out, with an exterior that is a combination of brick and vinyl siding, says listing agent Anna Marie Fiore of Fiore Real Estate Sales.

"The whole design is like Hamptons style," says Fiore. "They went for more of a modern farmhouse look. They put in a lot of windows — it was a very dark home; they brought in a lot of light."

The updates include a new kitchen, bathrooms, roof, siding, drywall, flooring, electric, smart thermostats, and Pella black exterior and white interior windows.

The five-bedroom, 2½-bath home has a custom chef’s kitchen with quartz counters, an 8-foot quartz waterfall center island, an eight-burner gas double oven and bar with double wine refrigerators, radiant-heated floors in the full bathrooms, and board and batten moldings throughout.

As part of the renovation, the owners also cleared the 0.92-acre property, notes Fiore, adding that the utilities are buried underground.

Located in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District, the house is close to the Long Island Game Farm, Rock Hill Golf and Country Club, the Long Island State Pine Barrens Preserve, Eastport bike trail and Moriches Bay.

"There's plenty of shopping nearby," says Fiore. "It’s just minutes from the Hamptons."

The annual property taxes are $13,778. An offer is pending.

