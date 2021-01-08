TODAY'S PAPER
Ridge renovated Cape on the market for $349,999

The house was built in 2000 and sits

The house was built in 2000 and sits on almost a quarter of an acre. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A recently renovated three-bedroom Cape in Ridge is on the market for $349,999.

The two-bathroom house on Newcomb Trail is nestled among green open space, near Panamoka Pine Barrens State Forest and Panamoka Park.

The kitchen and bathrooms were recently renovated and siding and windows were recently replaced. The home has hardwood floors, central air conditioning, an alarm system and an open floor plan.

"It’s move-in ready, it’s a quiet neighborhood, everything’s completely new," listing agent Michelle Richter of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. "In this price range, generally you’re moving into a home that’s not perfect but there’s nothing left to be done here."

The current owners bought the house in late 2019 and completed the exterior renovations, including adding new fencing in the backyard and a new door to the stone patio, Richter said.

A shed and full unfinished basement provide lots of storage space.

The owners are selling because of a work transfer out of state, Richter said.

The house was built in 2000 and sits on almost a quarter of an acre.

Taxes on the property in the Longwood Central School District are $9,868.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

