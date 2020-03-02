Renovated Rocky Point ranch on the market for $334,000

A Rocky Point ranch that was saved from foreclosure, completely renovated and updated is now on the market for $334,000.

The three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom is situated on a double lot, about a third of an acre.

“There are homes across the street that are one half the size of the lot,” said owner and listing agent Sergio Saia of Executive Group Realty.

He purchased the house last year and made the upgrades.

“One of the things I think that a buyer will find very appealing is that this house features a granny’s porch in the front and I can actually envision couples sitting in the front of the house talking to the neighbors across the street who have a similar porch.”

The living area in the Maple Road house has high ceilings and hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

The updated 1960 house has oil heat, central air conditioning and a partial basement with a utility room and a crawl space.

Saia said the bank was going to foreclose on the former owners but he purchased the property in a short sale and “we redid everything” from extending the porch and replacing the roof, side deck and siding to upgrading the plumbing and electrical.

Taxes on the property in the Rocky Point School District are $6,157.