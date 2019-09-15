TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Bayville house on cable TV show 'Rescue Me' lists for $2.6M

This Bayville house is listed for $2.6 million.

This Bayville house is listed for $2.6 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com
Print

The FX cable TV dramedy “Rescue Me” ended in 2011, but part of its set just hit the market for $2.6 million.

The show’s main character Tommy Gavin, played by Denis Leary, moves in with his lover Sheila Keefe, played by Callie Thorne, at the end of season three. The Bayville beachfront property set the scene.

“They saw the potential in this amazing spot. It’s a beautiful property directly on the beach. It’s in a magic position on a crescent where the views are incredible,” said listing agent Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate of the 2,653-square-foot property.

The house got its own stunt double when, in a lovers’ spat, Sheila lit her house on fire soon after, Keats said.

“Everyone in Bayville knows this house. Whenever you talk to a Bayvillian, they say, ‘Oh, that’s the "Rescue Me" house’,” she says.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,653-square-foot newly renovated home is located on a private road on an .091-acre property.

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Nassau Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) questioned whether a Nassau dog-tethering bill: too little bite, or too much?
Lisa Spatafora-Lessa, from left, Barry Zaks and Natasha Young campers help deliver colorful anti-drug message
World War II veteran George Okvist, 91, peers Residents upset over pruning of WWII memorial tree
The Suffolk County Legislature's Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory Suffolk Legislature opens budget meetings
A Deepwater Wind turbine farm off Block Island, State to hold meetings on offshore wind this week
Grilled octopus at Milito's Fine Italian Restaurant in Italian eatery closes in Huntington Station
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search