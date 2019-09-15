The FX cable TV dramedy “Rescue Me” ended in 2011, but part of its set just hit the market for $2.6 million.

The show’s main character Tommy Gavin, played by Denis Leary, moves in with his lover Sheila Keefe, played by Callie Thorne, at the end of season three. The Bayville beachfront property set the scene.

“They saw the potential in this amazing spot. It’s a beautiful property directly on the beach. It’s in a magic position on a crescent where the views are incredible,” said listing agent Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate of the 2,653-square-foot property.

The house got its own stunt double when, in a lovers’ spat, Sheila lit her house on fire soon after, Keats said.

“Everyone in Bayville knows this house. Whenever you talk to a Bayvillian, they say, ‘Oh, that’s the "Rescue Me" house’,” she says.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,653-square-foot newly renovated home is located on a private road on an .091-acre property.