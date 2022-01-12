North Fork retail space with upstairs apartment listed for $999,000

A 3,700-square foot building with retail space and an upstairs one-bedroom apartment in Cutchogue is on the market for $999,000. The annual property taxes are $8,888.

Located at the corner of Skunk Lane and Main Road, the property is at the mouth of Nassau Point, a peninsula surrounded by the Peconic River and Little Peconic Bay.

Both the apartment and storefront, which most recently housed the Phoebe & Belle gift shop, are unoccupied, says listing agent Bridget Elkin of Compass Greater New York.

"It’s a good location with high visibility on the main road and also the gateway to that community," says Elkin. "It’s on the eastern end of Cutchogue, so it’s very centrally located on the North Fork. It’s smack-dab in the middle of the wine trail."

The retail space on the first floor has a showroom with slatted wood ceilings, an office, kitchen, 1½ bathrooms and 350 square feet of storage space. The 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom apartment on the second floor has an open floor plan, large office, full bathroom and deck.

Constructed in 1850, the building was restored in 2015, with new lighting, refinished wood floors, and bluestone flooring and wood siding in the mud room.

"They didn’t really do a ton of structural work," says Elkin. "It was really more about opening it up and brightening it up and putting the right lighting in to make it a real retail environment."

Located in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District, the home is also close to two popular farm stands, notes Elkin.