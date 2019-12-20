The wife-and-husband team of Nicole and Zachary Tunick, agents for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, have sold a Sag Harbor home purchased and fully redesigned by another power couple: actor, producer and designer Ricky Paull Goldin and fellow designer and TV host Gretta Monahan.

The five-bedroom, five-bath home was already drawing interest before it was featured in Newsday shortly after being listed for $1.25 million in October. The buyer is another Douglas Elliman client.

The home sold for just about the asking price, the agents said.

Was it an easy sell?

“Nothing is as easy as it seems,” Nicole Tunick says with a laugh. “But Ricky’s personality played a big part, and it sold for just about the asking price.”

“It starts with Ricky, the design and build, and Douglas Elliman doing great marketing,” Zachary adds. “All the stars aligned.”