Ridge condominium on the market for $349,900

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A condominium in a 55-and-over community is on the market in Ridge for $349,900.

Located in the gated Leisure Glen development, the 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home has an open floor plan, a cathedral ceiling in the living room and laminate flooring,

"Leisure Glen is one of the nicest communities in this area," says listing agent Joy Bryant of Little Bay Realty. "It is the newest senior community. It has an award-winning clubhouse. It has every kind of activity you would want."

Leisure activities include tennis, pool, shuffleboard, pickleball, and travel, card, sewing and woodworking clubs.

The development is 10 minutes from the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead and close to all shopping, doctors and hospitals.

The annual property taxes are $6,651. The HOA dues are $415 a month and include free basic cable, use of the clubhouse, access to all the clubs and outside facilities, roof and driveway maintenance, landscaping and snow removal.

"The flowers and shrubs in the summer are just beautiful," Bryant says. " And, they have what they call the ‘paseo.’ It’s the path that goes from each of the courts right to the clubhouse and pool, so it’s a short work for anybody in the community to get to the clubhouse."

