A four-bedroom ranch in Ridge listed for $340,000 is situated along Lake Panamoka.

“The lake is in the back of the house,” says homeowner Bob Nill, who has lived on the property with his wife, Pam, for 23 years. “People who live on the lake consider the lake to be the front of the house and the street to be the back. Because it’s a better view.”

Views can be enjoyed from the back patio, the bay window in the great room of the home and the master bedroom. The open concept layout of the house, with tiled flooring, includes a living room with a mantled fireplace and a kitchen with a dining area. Hardwood flooring is featured in all three bedrooms of the house, which is listed with Brian Marino of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home, which includes an attached one-car garage, was built in 1960 but has been fully updated since the Nills purchased it in 1994, Bob Nill says.

The .21-acre property, with taxes of $7,149, is on a dead-end street. About 60 feet from the back of the house is Lake Panamoka, a spring-fed lake that was once part of a Boy Scout camp that began in the 1920s, according to the Lake Panamoka Civic Association website.

A door off the living area leads to the patio, yard and lake, which the Nills say they have used for pedal boating, fishing, swimming and ice skating.

“You walk down the steps and you’re in the water,” Bob Nill says. “It’s really a beautiful setting.”