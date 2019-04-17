Sellers Julia and Phil Valenti

Community Ridge

Asking price $319,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom ranch on a .48-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Ranch on Hastings Drive is listed for $349,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial on Brittany Court sold Nov. 27 for $460,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $10,576

Time on the market Since March 28

Listing agent Tom McGiveron, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Farmingville, 631-831-9048

Why it’s for sale Julia, 38, and Phil, 43, who own their own flooring company, say they need a larger home and one with a home office.

The Valentis’ home is in a countrified and serene community, they say. Julia adds:

“We’ve really enjoyed living here. It’s the first time we’ve owned a home. The reason we bought it was the backyard. It’s amazing. It’s huge and backs up to a nature preserve. We look out the back in the morning and see the sun rise over the woods. We’re definitely going to miss that ….We have a large deck, which is great for entertaining. Plus we have a firepit out back. We have dinner parties out there, even in the wintertime. We do it with heaters and lanterns and a fire in the firepit. We love our vegetable garden.…The floors are 9 feet wide European-cut natural white oak. It’s engineered flooring with a plywood core and a 6-mm layer of white oak over it. It allowed us to glue it right to the slab. It can be sanded two or three more times, and if someone wanted to change the color, they could.…We have a large eat-in kitchen that’s very light-filled.…We're going to miss the backyard and our workshop in the shed, which is staying. The neighbors are friendly and the neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful.”