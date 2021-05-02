Riverhead home overlooking Sound on the market for $3.5M

TODAY'S PAPER
The house sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Credit: Rob Cuni Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A large compound overlooking the Long Island Sound in Riverhead is on the market for $3.5 million.

The setting is unique, says listing agent Anna Beigelman, of EXIT Realty Premier.

"It’s worthy of Hollywood movie filming," Beigelman says. "The scenery is so spectacular: You have the panoramic views of the Long Island Sound. It’s high up on a cliff. You see Connecticut."

The 2.59-acre property features an entrance through iron gates, heated pool and adjacent cabana with sauna, a full bathroom, kitchenette and changing area. There is a fruit orchard and vegetable garden, both of which were certified organic through Cornell University, and a basketball court.

In addition to the attached three-car garage, there’s a second, detached two-story, three-car garage that has plumbing and permits, and could be converted to a guest or nanny cottage.

Built in 2010, the 3,780-square-foot home has five bedrooms, 4½ baths, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings in the living and dining rooms, and a marble balcony off the kitchen.

The seller also owns the adjacent 2½ acres, Beigelman notes.

"So, if someone wanted to buy it with 5 acres, they could," she says, adding that the price would be negotiable.

Situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the location offers all the North Fork amenities, including golf, wineries, farm stands, and more.

