1868 Riverhead Victorian lists for $575,000

This Riverhead home has seven bedrooms and five

This Riverhead home has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Photo Credit: Tyler Sands

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An 1868 Victorian home in the court district of Riverhead is available for $575,000.

The 5,458-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms. There are wood floors throughout as well as 11-foot ceilings on the first floor, wainscoting in the kitchen and a front porch.

Recent improvements include gas heat and furnace, roof and electric and updating the bathrooms with new marble floors and subway tiles, restored woodwork and bead board.

The attached 2.5-car garage includes a workshop.

The listing agents are Diane Mollica and Dianne Klink of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

