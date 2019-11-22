TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Riverhead mobile home lists for $145,000

This Riverhead home is on the market for

This Riverhead home is on the market for $145,000. Credit: J. Distefano

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Riverhead is on the market for $145,000.

Located in Youngs Mobile Park, the 960-square-foot home has central air conditioning.

A $550 monthly fee includes water, garbage pick up and snow removal, says listing agent Angelica Cocha of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built in 2016, the home is close to shopping centers, hospitals and schools, and is in the Riverhead Central School District.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search