A two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in Riverhead is on the market for $145,000.

Located in Youngs Mobile Park, the 960-square-foot home has central air conditioning.

A $550 monthly fee includes water, garbage pick up and snow removal, says listing agent Angelica Cocha of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built in 2016, the home is close to shopping centers, hospitals and schools, and is in the Riverhead Central School District.