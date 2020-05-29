TODAY'S PAPER
Cape-style home in Riverhead lists for $299,000

The home a spacious eat-in-kitchen.

The home a spacious eat-in-kitchen.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A move-in ready Cape-style home is listed in Riverhead for $299,000.

The 1,170-square-foot home has an open-floor plan, three bedrooms, one bathroom, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and backyard deck. The house uses natural gas heat and is on the town sewer line.

“It’s hard to find anything for under $300,000,” says listing agent Michael Hejmej of RE/MAX Sparrow Realty. “Riverhead values are increasing, even through the pandemic. It’s very workforce type of housing in the greater part of Riverhead.”

The 0.15-acre property, which includes a detached two-car garage, is located in the Riverhead Central School District and is close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and services of downtown Riverhead.

“It’s really in the heart of Riverhead,” says Hejmej, adding, “I’m getting a big boom over the phone and through online portals, so it’s going to go quick. So, I wouldn’t wait too long to get a chance to take a look at it.“

The annual property taxes are $6,911.

