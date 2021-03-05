TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead house near Sound on sale for $369,996

The house sits on a double lot with

The house sits on a double lot with water access at the end of the road. Credit: Long Island Real Estate Photography/Brian Botticelli

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A ranch-style home that’s a five-minute walk to the Long Island Sound is listing in Riverhead for $369,996.

Location is a key selling point of this home, says Lauren Hurley, an assistant to listing agent Laura Cochran of H&G Realty.

"It’s literally directly across the street from Reeves Park, which will never be developed on," says Hurley, adding that the home is on a double lot with water access at the end of the road. "It’s on a third of an acre, which is a huge, huge lot for that neighborhood."

The two-bedroom, two-bath home features a dining room with wood-paneled ceiling, custom built-in benches and French doors leading into the living room, which has a large stone fireplace, and a full basement with a full bathroom.

Located in the Riverhead Central School District, the home is close to restaurants and shopping, the Long Island Aquarium, golf courses, wineries, farm stands, marinas, and riding stables.

"It’s a really great house to expand on or if somebody wanted to use it for a weekend retreat or summer getaway. It would be a great home for them," says Hurley. "It’s a very desirable, little tightknit community."

The annual property taxes are $5,705.

