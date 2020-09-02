TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead mobile home on the market for $65,000

On the market for $65,000, this mobile home

On the market for $65,000, this mobile home in the 55-plus Riverwoods community in Riverhead has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Credit: Jason Ruoff

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A 1,152-square-foot mobile home in Riverhead is on the market for $65,000. The property in the over-55 Riverwoods community has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The monthly fee is $1,003, which includes land rent, water, monthly taxes of $56, trash and cesspool.

“One great selling point is that the home backs right up to the David A. Sarnoff preserve,” says listing agent Jacqueline Torres, of Exit Realty Achieve. The pine barrens forest includes more than 2,700 acres of upland and features trails for hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, and seasonal hunting for both small and big game, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. “So if you love nature, you will absolutely love the location of this property within the community.  You've got plenty of privacy," Torres says.

Built in 1980, the spacious, double-wide home comes with a new master bedroom with a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. 

The owner is selling the home because she is going to move in with her daughter and family in their new home. The house is waiting for a 55-or-over buyer who is ready to relax and listen to the birds sing in the backyard, Torres says.

The house is in the Riverhead Central School District.

