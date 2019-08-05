TODAY'S PAPER
55-and-older Riverhead mobile home lists for $179,000

This mobile home is listed for $179,000.

This mobile home is listed for $179,000. Photo Credit: Bagshaw Real Estate

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home in a 55-and-older community in Riverhead is on the market for $179,000.

Located in Glenwood Village, the 1,056-square-foot home has central air conditioning and a recently updated roof and skylights and views of a park.

A monthly maintenance fee of $564 includes water, garbage removal, curbside mail delivery, septic service and access to a clubhouse, pool, gym and park.

The listing agent is Noreen Grossklaus of Bagshaw Real Estate.

