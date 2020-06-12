2 Riverhead mobile homes on the market

Two homes are listing in the same Riverwoods Mobile Home Community in Riverhead, for two very different prices -- one for $34,990 and the other for $119,900. Both sales must be cash only and the buyers must be approved by the development’s management.

The two-bedroom, one-bath home with the asking price of $34,990 features an eat-in kitchen, a large screened-in sunroom, and deck. Recent updates include the shed, roof and furnace. The monthly lot rent of $980.64 includes water, snow and trash removal, cesspool maintenance and taxes.

“The home is being sold with or without the furniture -- same price,” says John Cuzzo of Little Bay Realty, who is listing both homes. “The home is in move-in condition. It would only require updating."

The other home, asking $119,900, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a recently updated roof and windows, an open floor plan, new hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with a skylight, large pantry and stainless steel appliances, a large screened-in porch, covered entry and carport. The monthly lot rent, which covers water, snow, trash, cesspool and taxes, is $986.08.

“Riverwoods is an over-55 community of about 375 homes,” Cuzzo says. “It features a clubhouse with a semi-professional kitchen, library, billiards, cards tables, large screen TV, and gym. Outdoor amenities include shuffleboard, horseshoes, and bocce courts.”

Located in the Riverhead Central School District, the Riverwoods community affords easy access to Hamptons beaches, boating, fishing, golfing, wineries, the Long Island Aquarium, Splish Splash Water Park, Tanger outlets, restaurants, and farm stands.