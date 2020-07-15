Two mobile homes in the Riverwoods development in Riverhead are on the market.

A 1,440-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath home is listing for $59,999. The home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, sunroom and carport.

“It is considered a big, double-wide, which a lot of people like when they’re downsizing from normal homes,” says listing agent Christine Turinsky of Bagshore Realty, who also has a home in Riverwoods. “It even appeals to snowbirds: have a little mobile here and then you go to Florida. Or, even now with COVID, a lot of New Yorkers want a place to hang their hat, get out of the New York City area.”

There is a $929 monthly maintenance fee, which covers water, trash and snow removal, cesspool maintenance, plus an annual $856 property tax.

The second mobile home, which has two bedrooms and two baths, is listing for $89,900.

“It has a large living room and an eat-in kitchen,” says listing agent Russell Ficken of Little Bay Realty. “It has a carport and it’s in a very private location in the community.”

Though this home is listing for nearly $30,000 more than the first one, Ficken contends that his listing is “a much larger unit and each of the bedrooms are more spacious.”

Adds Ficken, “Ninety percent of these homes are manufactured with two bedrooms and sometime people alter them to make room for a third.”

An $883 monthly fee includes all of the aforementioned services as well as the annual property taxes.

Riverwoods is a 55-and-over community that includes a clubhouse with a gym, billiards area, library and rec hall, which can be rented out. The management welcomes dogs under 45 pounds.

“And, the best part is, because you’re in Southampton Town, you can get a beach permit so you can get ocean access to Town of Southampton beaches,” Turinsky says.