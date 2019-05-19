A two-bedroom, one-bathroom Riverhead mobile home is listed for $33,000.

Located in the 55-and-over Riverwoods Community next to a nature preserve, the house has an enclosed patio.

A $380 monthly fee includes property taxes, trash and snow removal, water, cesspool maintenance, clubhouse access and Southampton Beach rights.

The listing agent is Gina Galante of Coldwell Banker M & D Good Life Real Estate.