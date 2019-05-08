TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead mobile home lists for $64,000

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home contains an open kitchen,

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home contains an open kitchen, enclosed sun deck and garden. Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 730-square-foot mobile home in Riverhead is on the market for $64,000.

Part of Riverwoods, a 55-and-over community, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home contains an open kitchen, enclosed sun deck and garden.

Use of the clubhouse, trash and snow removal, water, and cesspool maintenance are included in monthly park rent. Owner Mario Torres says that the monthly payment is $712.

Cash offers only will be accepted, says listing agent John Brady of Saunders & Associates.

