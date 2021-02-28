When walking through the 21 rooms of the waterfront Lloyd Harbor Tudor estate built in 1926, it’s easy to imagine grand prohibition parties with noted visitors like Albert Einstein or to picture Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees playing his piano on the sun-filled second floor landing, just up the grand staircase.

While the brick structure with an original slate roof and lead-glazed windows feels as if it’s from another time, the current owner has made about $7.5 million in meticulous upgrades.

As a result, the old-world charm exists alongside modern amenities like an updated kitchen with adjoining breakfast room overlooking Oyster Bay and a butler’s pantry, a geothermal system with radiant floors, copper piping and a new sea wall designed to last 100 years. The 16,000-square-foot home sitting on 6.8 acres is now on the market for $12.9 million.

It was designed by Bertram Goodhue with landscaping by Warren H. Manning to be a wedding gift from Arthur H. Fleming for his daughter Marjorie and her husband Wilton Lloyd Smith. The estate is known as Kenjockety for a Native American expression meaning "far from noise." The second owner was Eduard L. Cournand, an industrialist and president of Lanvin Perfumes.

For a while it was owned by the Catholic Church, and then Gibb lived there in the 1970s until 1983 when horticulturist Paula Rice bought it and invested more than $1 million in landscaping, along with a pool and a greenhouse. Hidden heart-shaped gardens are among the property’s many perennial gardens she created.

The current owner, who is leaving the area, bought the house in 2011. Though he has never lived there, he completely refurbished and renovated it. Updates include marble tile in the entry hall and Venetian plaster and all new millwork in solid mahogany throughout. All seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms have been renovated as well with details like mother-of-pearl and basket weave tiles. The house also has all new wiring and plumbing.

Bonnie Willamson, along with Lauryn Koke of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, holds the listing. Williamson said, "The owner went right down to the infrastructure and painstakingly redid everything. What he tried to do is to keep the character of the house, but also bring it into today's world."

Original oversized windows still look over the water in nearly every room of the three-story house, which also has several terraces. There’s a coat room off the main entrance hall, a "wrapping room" where an original homeowner may have wrapped gifts; a tailor room where someone could be fitted for new clothing; two hidden rooms behind the library bookcases (one a wet bar and the other a powder room); a hidden room with a built-in desk and shelves behind a waist-high door in the room that Einstein slept in; and numerous mahogany window seats.

Alongside that is a new third-floor game room with three flatscreen TVs, an office with built-in file drawers, a second-floor full kitchen and a laundry room with two sets of washers and dryers, seven fireplaces, and an elevator that goes from the basement to the third floor (beside the original dumbwaiter).

There’s also a garden room on the way to the pool that has a hot tub, a four-car tandem attached garage, a courtyard parking area, and a renovated one-bedroom cottage with a living room, kitchen and bath. A staircase from the property leads down to 500 feet of private beachfront and a 200-foot-deep water dock with gazebo.

Town of Huntington taxes are $81,345.31 and Village of Lloyd Harbor taxes are $13,358.24. There’s a Homeowner’s Association annual fee of $1,000. The estate is in the Cold Spring Harbor School District.