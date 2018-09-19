Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Former Rockefeller estate in Mill Neck listing for $30M

The house, built in 1928 according to the property records, boasts original features, including the call system used to communicate from room to room

This Mill Neck property is being listed for

This Mill Neck property is being listed for $30 million. Photo Credit: Giovanni D. Puglisi

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A 56-acre estate in Mill Neck once owned by members of the Pratt and Rockefeller families will hit the market on Thursday for $30 million.

The estate, known as Laurel Hill, includes a 10,000-square-foot Tudor manor house, a three-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom carriage house and a two-bedroom pool house.

“I don’t know if there are any properties left (on Long Island) that big,” says Jason Friedman of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the property with Rudi Friedman of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and Robert J. Olita & John J. Martin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s like a real compound.”

The baronial-style main house was purchased by its current owner in 1978 from the estate of Abby Rockefeller Mauzé, the granddaughter of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, Olita says. The house includes a foyer with dual parlors, a library, a banquet-sized formal dining room, a master suite with his and her bathrooms, and a guest wing, he adds. 

The house, built in 1928 according to the property records, boasts original features, including the call system used to communicate from room to room, Friedman says. 

The owner “updated the interior but kept the character and authenticity of the house,” he says.   

A tree-lined driveway stretches a half-mile and passes through wrought iron gates that lead into the estate.  The property also includes a cobblestone courtyard, gunite pool, tennis court, sports court, a greenhouse and two garages. 

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

