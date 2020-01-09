Rockville Centre has made headlines over the past couple of years for its achievements in making itself appealing in several areas. The Village was honored in 2018 with Vision Long Island’s smart growth award “Creating a Sense of Place,” says Eric Alexander, director of the non-for-profit downtown planning organization. “It wasn’t any one thing, but for a variety [of accomplishments] from approving housing for the downtown area, to having 100 active restaurants, investing in parks and the infrastructure, and for being well managed with hands-on governance,” Alexander says.

And the village is not resting on its laurels. There are several big-ticket projects underway, says Mayor Francis X. Murray. “We’re committed to keeping the water clean in Rockville Centre. We have four water towers and are completing the renovation of all of them. We just completed the construction of a new iron filtration plant for $5 million and renovated our raw sewage pump station for $2 million,” Murray says. The ongoing downtown streetscape projects include burying power lines, installing new lighting and decorative poles as well as rebuilding cement and brick sidewalks, Murray adds. “We have a very aggressive road replacement program in the residential section and will be naming the 2020 roads to be done in the spring. We’ve become a model transit-oriented village.”

“The way it’s set up, Rockville Centre has a real sense of a community. The downtown area is really the center of it all,” says Coach Realtors listing agent Carol O’Leary. The appeal Rockville Centre has is because of its proximity to the ocean, the commute to Manhattan, the Tanglewood Preserve, and the popular restaurants and stores in the downtown area, O’Leary says.

“Rockville Centre is a great place to live and work,” says Brian Croutier, president of the Rockville Centre Chamber of Commerce. “There are a lot of good things about living here.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are six condos and/or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $165,000, to $699,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, there were 229 home sales with a median sale price of $690,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $175,000 and the high was $1,635,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 244 home sales with a median sale price of $692,500. The price range was $120,000 to $1,650,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 3.3

ZIP code 11570

Population 24,023

Median age 42.1

Median household income $105,444

Median home value $692,500

LIRR to NYC: From 35 to 40 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district Rockville Centre, Oceanside and Baldwin

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 129 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,899,000

The product of new construction, this five-bedroom, three full and two half-bathroom, 4,000-square-foot Colonial offers an additional 2,000 square feet in a finished aboveground basement that’s home to a media room and two bars. There are high-end appointments throughout the home. A large covered porch plus a pavered patio are off the back of the house. Taxes are $26,028. Mahmood Nahvi, Zara Zahn Corp., 516-582-5566.

$729,000

Located in the Greystone section, this renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape has an open layout and abundant ambient light. Amenities include a high-end kitchen, a fireplace in the living room, and a master bedroom suite. The kitchen and dining area overlook a brick patio with a retractable awning. Taxes are $12,967. Sandra Asip and Dina Caffrey, Coach Realtors, 516-536-8100.

$385,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op is on the third floor of the 55 Lenox co-op complex which is between Lincoln Avenue and Merrick Road. Amenities include hardwood floors and molding, granite counters and a reserved parking spot. Monthly maintenance is $1,070. Lia Miele, Century 21 Sherlock Homes, 516-382-7037.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,150,000

Address Devon Road

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1928

Lot size 67x100

Taxes $22,136

Reduced $49,000

Days on the market 76

$535,000

Address Winding Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1949

Lot size 60x132

Taxes $11,165

Reduced $34,000

Days on the market 91

$225,000

Address Merrick Road

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1

Built 1951

Lot size n/a

Maintenance $724

Reduced $10,000

Days on the market 86

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of houses 72

Price range $165,000 to $1,899,000

Tax range $8,955 to $36,982