A Colonial brick house in Old Canterbury in Rockville Centre is on the market for $949,000.

The 2,572-square-foot home, now under contract, boasts four big bedrooms and can host large gatherings. “It has a lot of potential, and it’s in a desirable area,” says listing agent Carol O Leary, of Coach Real Estate Association. The house is within walking distance to Hempstead Lake, and a 10-minute drive to highly rated restaurants, the Long Island Rail Road, Mercy Medical Center and Rockville Links Golf Club.

Built in 1937, the house hasn’t gone through a complete renovation yet. Previous owners have added on air conditioning and the back solarium. “But the thing is it needs a lot of work,” mentions Leary.

Annual taxes on the 80-by-140-foot property are $26,692. It’s in the Rockville Centre School District.