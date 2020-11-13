Dutch Colonial in Rockville Centre asks $799,000

A 2,600-square-foot Dutch Colonial home is on the market in Rockville Centre for the asking price of $799,000. The annual property taxes are $20,212.

The Dutch Colonial style is known for its gambrel roof — a symmetrical roof with two slopes on each side — and curved eaves along the length of the house.

The 5-bedroom, 2½-bath house has 9-foot ceilings on the main level, restored oak floors, original French doors leading into two living rooms and the formal dining room. The house also features a window seat on the second-floor landing and a third floor with two bedrooms and a full bath. The fenced-in backyard has a pergola-covered patio.

Sitting on a 0.18-acre lot, the house is in the Oceanside School District and the village of Rockville Centre.

Owners Ellen and Gene Larkin bought the house 21 years ago from the O’Tooles, who had lived there for 40 years, raising a family of 15 children.

"We’ve enjoyed living in the village of RVC with everything that a small town has to offer, such as the movie theater, shopping, restaurants, LIRR, parks, fireworks, parades, festivals, our own recreation center and, of course, our very own Vernon Avenue summer annual block party," Ellen Larkin says. "This is a wonderful home and town to start and raise a family."

Deborah Gerbore of Coach Real Estate Associates is the listing agent.