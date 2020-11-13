TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Dutch Colonial in Rockville Centre asks $799,000

This classic Dutch Center Hall Colonial and comes

This classic Dutch Center Hall Colonial and comes with a full-sized basement and a two-car garage and room for four more cars in the driveway. Credit: Matt Capowski

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A 2,600-square-foot Dutch Colonial home is on the market in Rockville Centre for the asking price of $799,000. The annual property taxes are $20,212.

The Dutch Colonial style is known for its gambrel roof — a symmetrical roof with two slopes on each side — and curved eaves along the length of the house.

The 5-bedroom, 2½-bath house has 9-foot ceilings on the main level, restored oak floors, original French doors leading into two living rooms and the formal dining room. The house also features a window seat on the second-floor landing and a third floor with two bedrooms and a full bath. The fenced-in backyard has a pergola-covered patio.

Sitting on a 0.18-acre lot, the house is in the Oceanside School District and the village of Rockville Centre.

Owners Ellen and Gene Larkin bought the house 21 years ago from the O’Tooles, who had lived there for 40 years, raising a family of 15 children.

"We’ve enjoyed living in the village of RVC with everything that a small town has to offer, such as the movie theater, shopping, restaurants, LIRR, parks, fireworks, parades, festivals, our own recreation center and, of course, our very own Vernon Avenue summer annual block party," Ellen Larkin says. "This is a wonderful home and town to start and raise a family."

Deborah Gerbore of Coach Real Estate Associates is the listing agent.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Native Americans talk about the current inequities that Native pride: Long Islanders seek to preserve indigenous culture
Barry Ritholtz of Locust Valley acknowledged he misses Wall Streeters deal: They miss NYC, but like the elbow room
Konaba, a restaurant in Huntington, is among establishments New coronavirus orders draw mixed reaction on LI
North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset on Wednesday, Positive virus rate above 3% on LI for fourth day, state figures show
Kim Delaney plays Mari Gilbert in the Lifetime Kim Delaney to star in 'Long Island Serial Killer'
Freeport High School basketball star Danyel Saint-Louis was Cops: High school hoops star among 2 killed in crashes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search