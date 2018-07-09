A1904 Victorian in Rockville Centre, listed for $1,638,888, is “like a modern-day castle that has kept some of its old-world charm,” says the home’s listing agent.

The 5,027-square-foot house, which includes three floors plus a 2,500-square-foot finished basement, offers seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths. The exterior, with symmetrical peaks and windows, features covered porches in the front and rear.

Original flooring and woodwork are featured in the front portion of the main level of the house, which includes a foyer, living room and dining room with the original fireplace. The addition in the rear of the house boasts a breakfast room, walk-in pantry and kitchen with a 60-inch Wolf range stove, farmhouse sink, two-drawer dishwasher and wine bar with a hammered copper sink.

The second floor has a laundry room and three en suite bedrooms plus the master suite, which has a private balcony and a 200-square-foot bathroom with a clawfoot soaking tub and separate shower with body jets and a rain dome.

Modern amenities in the house, which was renovated in 2008, include 12-zone heating, central vacuum, central air conditioning and radiant floors in the great room and master bath.

Listing agent Edward Lee of Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau says the basement, featuring exposed brick and a fireplace, has a wet bar, two family rooms and a walkout entrance to the backyard. The 75-by-167-foot property, with taxes of $31,838, boasts a detached two-car garage, firepit, wet bar and an in-ground heated saltwater pool surrounded by a paver patio.