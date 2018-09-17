When Mary Kramer’s Victorian-style home was built, drivers operated carriages, not cars. Today, the Rockville Centre house is on the market, listed at $1,349,000.

The residence, constructed in the early 1900s, still features a porte cochère, or carriage porch, and a barn-turned-garage. But its amenities are modern.

“It’s not a cookie cutter house,” said Kramer, who has been living there since the late 1980s. “There’s none just exactly like it.”

It features four bedrooms, three baths and a full attic. In the library, a wood-burning fireplace leads to a high chimney. Built-in bookshelves appear throughout the house. The renovated gourmet kitchen is equipped with modern conveniences such as pot filler faucets.

On the property, which Kramer said spans just less than an acre, big white blossoms turn pink and green in the front yard; lacecap hydrangeas bloom in blue in the back.

“If we were like the English, I’d have to name it hydrangea house,” Kramer said.

There is an unruliness to the backyard, Kramer added. “I’m sure whoever buys it will not keep it this way,” she said, “but I like the wildness of the back. It reminds me more of the British idea of a garden, so you can’t really see anything behind you.”

The home is listed by Nancy O’Brien and Carol O’Leary, of Coach Real Estate Assoc. Inc.