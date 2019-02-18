TODAY'S PAPER
This Rockville Centre home is listed for $975,000.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Rockville Centre made of concrete is listed for $975,000.

Built in 1918, the 2,600-square foot Colonial features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a serving room between the kitchen and dining room and walk-up attic with two rooms.

The home is on a 0.35-acre lot and includes an in-ground swimming pool.

Richard and Ronnie McQuillan of Signature Premier Properties are listing the property.

