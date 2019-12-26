A 3,000-square-foot Colonial home that was recently redesigned is listing in Rockville Centre for $989,000. The annual property taxes are $22,266.

The four bedroom, 3½-bath home, which dates back to 1953, was renovated in 2016 with an open floor plan, new kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The house has a second floor master suite with gas fireplace, a library with built-ins and an outdoor wood fireplace.

It was a traditional Ranch-style home that the owner completely transformed, says listing agent Susan Gatti of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate, who sold the house to its current owner.

“She transformed it into an open-concept first floor and added on a master retreat onto the second floor,” explains Gatti. “The Ranch-style home has a huge basement – it’s the footprint of the house. They completely re-did that space as well. So there’s close to a 1,000-square feet of living space and she added egress windows and a beautiful staircase going downstairs.”

The basement now has lots of light, an art studio and lots of storage, notes Gatti, adding that the house now has three floors of usable floors of living space.

The backyard, notes Gatti, is ideal for entertaining .

“It’s got privacy, hedges all around. It’s completely enclosed. It’s just this beautiful, tranquil space, to be outside with a gorgeous fireplace as the focal point.”

Now that her children are grown and out of the house, the owner is re-locating, notes Gatti.

“As a realtor to be able to come in and out of someone’s lives as their lives evolve, is really a beautiful part of the job.”

Located in the Rockville Centre School District, the home is near Rockville Links Club, Molloy College, Hempstead Lake and Mercy Medical Center.