Rocky Point home comes with basement pool

This Rocky Point home is on the market

This Rocky Point home is on the market for $799,000. Photo Credit: Long Island Real Estate Photography/Brian Botticelli

By Desirée Keegan Special to Newsday
A Rocky Point home on the market for a price range of $799,996 to $849,996 comes with a heated indoor lap pool in the basement.

“We decided to have the lap pool installed in our exercise room because my husband loves to swim,” says homeowner Carole Burns.

She adds that the pool also has served several of her and husband, Jim's friends during rehabilitation from accident or surgery.

The custom-built 2008 Postmodern overlooks the Long Island Sound. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Located in the North Shore Beach Property Owners Association, the house boasts Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The master bedroom suite has California closets and a claw foot tub, and there’s also a generator.

Extensive brickwork was done along the 13,939-square-foot property, including the addition of a retaining wall. A stone walkway out front leads down to a heated driveway.

The property is listed with Laura Cochran of H&G Realty New York.

