Two-story Rocky Point home lists for $379,000

A 1,288-square-foot, two-story home is listing in Rocky Point for $379,000. Annual property taxes are $8,324.

Built in 1930, the two-bedroom, two-bath house was renovated down to the studs in 2008, says listing agent Kyle Markott, of Markott Realty Group.

The renovation included all new wood floors, wiring, sheetrock, lighting, Anderson windows and a spacious master ensuite, with a large walk-in closet, Markott notes.

The first floor was redesigned into an open floor plan, "so you’ve got the kitchen that flows into the dining room area and also into the living room area that has a wood burning stove, that heats almost the whole house," Markott says.

Located in the Rocky Point Union Free School District, the 0.11-acre property has a new driveway that was installed this year, a flat backyard with shed, and is close to downtown Rocky Point’s restaurants and shops and the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve. The owner can join the nearby Northshore Beach Properties Association, which includes access to a Long Island Sound beach and clubhouse.

"You’re right at the gateway to head out east," Markott says. "You’re right there at the bypass."